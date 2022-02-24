Anish Khan murder case: West Bengal Police urges people to have faith in SIT probe

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 24 (ANI): Amid the row over the murder of former student leader Anish Khan, West Bengal Police on Thursday urged people and the family of the deceased to have faith in the ongoing probe.

"Investigation of Anish Khan murder for proper justice has been speedily done. All angles are being looked into by the SIT. As of now, two police personnel have been taken into custody. Request members of public and family members of Anish Khan to have faith in West Bengal Police and to cooperate with the Special Investigation Team which is set up to ensure proper and speedy justice," said West Bengal Police.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal Police arrested a Home Guard personnel and a civic volunteer from Amta, Howrah in connection with the murder of former Aliah University student Anis Khan.

West Bengal Police had constituted a three-member SIT on Tuesday to probe the death of a student in Aliah University. The team is led by the Additional Director General of Police of CID Gyanwant Singh. According to the state government order, the SIT will submit its report within 15 days.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given the direction for the constitution of an SIT on Monday after protests had erupted over the murder of Khan.



Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a second post mortem in the murder case of Aliah University student Anis Khan which will be monitored by the District Judge.

A group of lawyers including senior advocate and CPIM Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya had made an oral plea before the Calcutta high court seeking initiation of suo moto motion into the mysterious death demanding an inquiry by an independent agency.

The Court ordered that the postmortem report copy is to be served to the family members of Khan and the petitioner. The Court also directed sending forensic samples to Hyderabad lab. However, the High Court ruled out the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry for now.

The SIT will continue to investigate the matter for now, said the High Court.

Anis Khan was found dead outside his home in Howrah's Amta area on Friday night. His parents have alleged that he was thrown off the roof of the building by four police officers, who had come to search for their son. The police, however, have denied the allegations. (ANI)

