Ankita Bhandari case: SIT to interrogate accused for next 72 hours

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], September 30 (ANI): The accused in the Ankita Bhandari case will be interrogated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to investigate this case for the next 72 hours, the police informed on Friday.

"The SIT will interrogate the accused in the Ankita murder case for the next 72 hours. For this, the accused have been taken from the district jail Pauri to some secret place. Considering the sensitivity of the incident, the accused have been taken to a secret place for interrogation by the SIT," District Jail Pauri Jailor BP Singh said.

The SIT will interrogate the murder accused by bringing the main witnesses of the murder face to face.

The murder case pertains to a young girl (Ankita Bhandari) whose body was recovered from the Chilla Canal in Rishikesh on September 24.

Son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, Pulkit Arya was arrested in the case for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation. Besides Pulkit Arya, two more people were arrested in the case.



"The three accused, including the main accused Pulkit, have been handed over to the investigator of the SIT," BP Singh said

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Ankita Bhandari's parents on Friday.

The state chief also assured her parents of strict action against the culprits.

"Today, after reaching Dobh Srikot village of Pauri district, expressed condolences while meeting the family members of daughter Ankita. I assured them that by taking the strictest action against the culprits of this heinous crime, we will get the matter heard in the fast-track court," tweeted CM Dhami.

Earlier on Thursday, the accused were taken on police remand.

"The process of taking the accused on police remand is going on. The process of collecting witnesses and evidence is going on, after that the process of remand will be done," said SIT in charge, DIG P Renuka Devi.

She also informed that the revenue officers were also being questioned. (ANI)

