Ankita Bhandari Murder case: Polygraph, narco test of accused Pulkit Arya to be held from Feb 1-3

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police Headquarters spokesperson ADG V Murugesan on Saturday announced the date of the polygraph and narco test of the expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's son Pulkit Arya, the main accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case.

The polygraph test is scheduled to be held from February 1 to 3.

"The polygraph test of the accused will be held from February 1 to 3 at Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi. The accused Pulkit Arya will be produced at CFSL at 10.30 am on February 1," Uttarakhand ADG told ANI.

ADG Murugesan further said that the Special Task Force (STF) has prepared over 30 questions for the accused and the investigation officer will be present at the time of the test.

"All the preparations have been done by the officials," he said.



The First Class Judicial Magistrate Court Kotdwar, in Uttarakhand, approved the narco and polygraph tests of the accused on January 11. Consent was taken from Pulkit Arya on behalf of the Judicial Magistrate through video conferencing, after which the verdict was pronounced.

The case pertains to 19-year-old Ankita, whose body was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24.

She was reported missing for at least six days before the officials found her body.

She worked as a receptionist at a resort run by Pulkit Arya, the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya. Pulkit Arya was arrested for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation. Two more people - Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar, have also been arrested in the case.

On December 4, the Uttarakhand Police said that the investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case is almost complete. The only procedure that remains is the narco tests of the accused, for which they had sought permission from the Kotdwar court to conduct narco and polygraph tests of all three accused.

Earlier, the three accused, including expelled BJP leader's son Pulkit Arya refused to undergo narco and polygraph tests, citing that the SIT did not explain why it wanted to conduct narco and polygraph tests after filing the charge sheet. (ANI)

