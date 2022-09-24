Ankita Bhandari's body recovered from Uttarakhand canal; SIT probe formed, says CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 24 (ANI): The body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari who was reported missing a few days ago was on Saturday recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said today. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe into the case, he said.

"The body of daughter Ankita was recovered this morning. My heart is deeply pained by this heartbreaking incident," Dhami tweeted on Saturday.

"In order to ensure the harshest punishment for the culprits, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police P. Renuka Devi ji and ordered an in-depth investigation of this serious matter," Dhami wrote.

The development comes after three persons, including Pulkit Arya, the son of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Vinod Arya were arrested on Friday after they confessed to have pushed Ankita into the canal after an altercation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shekhar Suyal said today "The deceased's brother and father were here and they identified the body. The body found at the barrage is of Ankita Bhandari."





"The search operation was going on from 7 am, we took out the body of a woman, her relatives came here and identified it to be the body of Ankita Bhandari. The body has been taken to AIIMS in Rishikesh," said a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) official.

While talking to ANI, Chief Minister Dhami said, "Strictest action will be taken against all the culprits, regarding this, we have formed SIT under the leadership of DIG P Renuka Devi, which will get to the bottom of the whole matter, investigate it and work to bring the culprits to justice. The perpetrators will not be spared."

On Friday Uttarakhand authorities bulldozer the Vanatra Resort owned by Pulkit, where Ankita Bhandari was working as a receptionist.

CM Dhami said that district magistrates have been ordered to take action against all resorts inside Uttarakhand which have illegal constructions.

Yesterday the police vehicle which was carrying the accused was gheraoed. (ANI)

