Anna Hazare (File photo)

Anna Hazare appears before court in Nimbalkar murder case, records statement

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Social activist Anna Hazare appeared on Tuesday before a special CBI court in Mumbai as a prosecution witness in the 2006 murder case of Congress leader Pawan Raje Nimbalkar and recorded his statement.
Former NCP MP Padamsinh Patil, an accused in the case, was also present in the court of Special Judge AL Yawalkar.
Nimbalakar was murdered in June 2006 in Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai. His wife Anandi Devi had moved the trial court seeking Hazare be made a witness in the case.
The court had, however, rejected her plea, saying that he was not a direct witness in the case and his statement could just be "hearsay".
Anandi Devi had challenged the trial court order before the Bombay High Court which also rejected her plea.
Later, she filed a plea in the Supreme Court which set aside the high court order and directed the CBI to make Hazare a witness in the case.
In 2002, Hazare had alleged that Padamsinh Patil threatened to kill him. (ANI)

