Anna University introduces philosophy as part of third-semester course

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Anna University on Thursday introduced 'Philosophy' as part of the third-semester course for B. Tech. and M. Tech. students here.

Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa told ANI, "I'll speak to my colleague in IST (Information Science and Technology) department that there must be a choice. This will be implemented in the next batch."

"We are ensuring the entire state that philosophy is not compulsory for every student. So, people need not to worry about it. We will amend the compulsory rule soon," he added.

As per the course of Anna University, the students have also been suggested to study the Upanishads, Srimad Bhagavad Gita, Vedas, Plato and Francis Bacon, 'to create a new understanding by teaching philosophy through a comparison of Indian and Western traditions'. (ANI)

