Annamalai seeks EAM Jaishankar's help to bring back mortal remains of Tamil Nadu man from Saudi Arabia

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 5 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai on Sunday sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's intervention in facilitating the transfer of the mortal remains of a person from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli who died in an accident in Saudi Arabia.

In a letter to Jaishankar from the BJP unit of Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said, "We bring to your attention the pending dispatch of the mortal remains of an Indian Citizen from Saudi Arabia. Thiru Murugan from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu was working as a Driver in Saudi Arabia and was unfortunately killed in an accident on 10.02.2023."

The BJP chief said that the mortal remains are yet to be dispatched to India despite completing all procedures.



"The family is awaiting the mortal remains of Thiru Murugan to pay their last respects. We are given to understand that the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia had already issued the NOC. Still, the mortal remains are yet to be dispatched to India despite completing all procedures," he said.

He further requested the Union Minister to instruct the Indian embassy to make all necessary arrangements to dispatch the mortal remains to India immediately.

"Sir, we request your kind intervention in this matter and kindly instruct the Indian embassy to make all necessary arrangements to dispatch the mortal remains to India immediately," he added. (ANI)

