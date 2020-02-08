Annual Chilly Mela at Hubli kicks off

Hubli (Karnataka)[India], Feb 8 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka state minister Jagadish Shettar on Saturday inaugurated the 'chilly mela' (fair) here, organised by the Karnataka Spice Board to help the chilly farmers of the state market their crops.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka's Minister of large and medium scale industries, Jagadish Shetter inaugurated the mela by cutting the ribbon.

Speaking upon the importance of such fair, Shetter said, "The main crop of most of the farmers in this district is chilly. Our government's horticulture department has organised this open market. This fair is very helpful for farmers."

The Mela has been organised by Karnataka Spice Board at Hubli Moorusavir Math. This Mela is being organised to eliminate mediator system in the chilly market between customer and farmers.

Speaking to ANI, a chilly Farmer, Raju, says, "In this Mela, we get better profit because of the large number of customers."

Vasudha Kulkarni, a customer visiting this Mela for the fourth time was happy to get a variety of chillies at one place. She said "It is the best place to get all the varieties of chillies at affordable rate."

Another customer, Ramya Prasad said, "In local markets, we don't get a good quality of chilly. Here, we get the best quality of chillies at a reasonable price." (ANI)

