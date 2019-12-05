Annual DG conference on national security to commence in Pune tomorrow

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Annual Director-General conference to discuss issues related to national security will commence in Pune on December 6 in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The conference will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 7-8. All top brass officers of different agencies along with DGP's of all states will be part of it. Various issues and solutions related to national security are discussed in this conference every year.

The three-day-long conference is organised at IISER (Indian Institute of Science Education and Research) Pune campus this year, however, last year it was held at Kevadiya in Gujrat. During this conference, Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Pune city and attend it for all three days.

All top brass officers related to national security including NSA Ajit Doval, IB chief Arvind Kumar and officers related to other agencies are likely to attend it.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi here for the first time after state elections. (ANI)