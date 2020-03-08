Annual float festival of Lord Balaji celebrated in Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): The third day of the annual float festival of Lord Balaji was celebrated here on Saturday.

A procession of Lord Balaji along with goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi was taken out in four sacred streets.

Later the Lord and the goddesses were taken for a raft ride in Pushkarini.

The raft was decorated with electric lights. (ANI)