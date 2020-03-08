Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): The third day of the annual float festival of Lord Balaji was celebrated here on Saturday.
A procession of Lord Balaji along with goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi was taken out in four sacred streets.
Later the Lord and the goddesses were taken for a raft ride in Pushkarini.
The raft was decorated with electric lights. (ANI)
Annual float festival of Lord Balaji celebrated in Tirumala
ANI | Updated: Mar 08, 2020 05:29 IST
