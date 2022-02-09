Annual income limit of OBC creamy layer was last revised in 2017, remained unchanged since then: Centre

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The annual income limit for the creamy layer for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) was last revised in the year 2017 and has remained unchanged since then, the Central government informed on Wednesday.

Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today, said, "The annual income limit of the family from all sources for the EWS group of General category for availing the benefit of reservation is fixed at Rs 8,00,000."

"The annual parental income limit for the sections of the Other Backward Classes, who do not fall with the other conditions prescribed for determination of Creamy Layer, is Rs. 8 lakh," the reply read.



It further added, "Articles 15(5) and Articles 16(5) enable the State to make special provisions for the advancement of socially and educationally backward classes of citizens and provide reservation to them in admissions to educational institutions and recruitment to Government jobs while Articles 15(6) and 16(6) enable the State to make similar special provisions for the advancement of economically weaker sections of citizens. However, the Constitution does not give the mandate to prescribe different yardsticks for economic parity of the two communities."

"The annual income limit for creamy layer for the OBCs was last revised in the year 2017 and has remained unchanged since then," the reply read.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

