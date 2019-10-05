Annual school exams will be conducted on time: DC Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Annual school exams will be conducted as per the schedule and the students will be facilitated with every possible educational support, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, GN Itoo on Saturday said.

He said that exam-oriented materials shall be provided to the students enabling them to prepare for the exams in a hassle-free manner.

Deputy Commissioner was speaking in a meeting convened in view of the government's decision of conducting the annual examinations in time.

The meeting was attended by the CEO, Deputy CEO, heads of various educational institutions and other concerned officers.

The Deputy Commissioner exhorted upon the school authorities to conduct parent-teachers meet on every Thursday so that proper and productive feedbacks and suggestions with regard to the improvement of the educational curriculum can be taken for consideration. (ANI)

