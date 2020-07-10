Another accused arrested in connection with Ambedkar's house vandalism

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Another accused Umesh Sitaram Jadhav arrested in connection with vandalization in the premises of Dr BR Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruha' in Mumbai earlier this week, police said.

One accused was arrested on July 8, Matunga police said.

Premises of Dr BR Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruha' was vandalised here by unidentified persons on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had earlier directed the police to investigate the incident and arrest the culprits. (ANI)

