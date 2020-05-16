Another area de-contained in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Delhi government on Saturday de-contained another area from its list of containment zones.

An official statement, the government said that "one more area -- H. No. 34/156 to H. No. 34/189 (Resettlement Colony) Block 34, Trilok Puri -- has been de-contained. No new addition in containment zones as on today."

With another area being removed from the list of containment zones, Delhi now has 76 containment zones.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 85,940 including 30,153 recovered/migrated and 2,752 deaths. (ANI)

