Another Congress leader may quit Congress in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): In yet another shock for Congress in Maharashtra, party General Secretary Satyajit Deshmukh is "positively considering" joining BJP.

"I am not joining BJP today but I am considering it positively. Any decision on this will be taken after due discussions with my senior colleagues and constituents in Sangli," he told ANI on Wednesday.

Acknowledging reports of the possible shift, he indicated he was not happy with his party.

"I had to look for options because if I cannot do anything for my supporters, then there is no point in continuing here. But still I would be taking the call after a proper discussion with my folks", he added

Satyajit Deshmukh is the son of ex MPCC President and Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative council Late Shivajirao Deshmukh.

The Deshmukh family has a stronghold in Sangli district. Satyajit Deshmukh is considered as one of the prominent youth faces of MPCC. (ANI)

