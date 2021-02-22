Another Congress MLA from Puducherry resigns amid political turmoil

Puducherry [India], February 21 (ANI): Amid political turmoil in Puducherry, another Congress MLA, Lakshmi Narayanan, resigned on Sunday, alleging that he was not given due recognition in the party.

Narayanan handed over his resignation today.

"It was my individual decision as the party has not given me my due recognition in the government that's why I have taken this decision," he told ANI.

Narayanan further remarked that his resignation will not have an effect on the party.

He also said that this was his first term as an MLA from Congress, yet neither the Congress party nor the government gave him the recognition he deserved.



When asked about which party he will be joining post his exit from Congress, Narayanan said that the decision would be taken by the people of the constituency.

On February 16, a Congress MLA from Kamaraj Nagar constituency, A John Kumar, on Tuesday resigned from his post, citing 'dissatisfaction with the Congress government.'

Meanwhile, Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan ordered a floor test in assembly on February 22 amid a political crisis in the union territory.

Puducherry is going to Assembly polls later this year. The dates are yet to be announced. (ANI).





