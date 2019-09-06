KSUP president Pradeep Kalita speaking to ANI in Guwahati, Assam on Friday.
KSUP president Pradeep Kalita speaking to ANI in Guwahati, Assam on Friday.

Another FIR registered against NRC coordinator

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:02 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Days after the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published, another complaint was filed against coordinator Prateek Hajela on Friday here alleging discrepancies in the list.
Krishal Samik Unnayan Parishad (KSUP) filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station demanding arrest of Hajela.
"We lodged an FIR. We will move to move to the Supreme Court if the police do not act on our complaint," KSUP president Pradeep Kalita told ANI.
Earlier, two were registered against Assam NRC coordinator Hajela for alleged 'discrepancies' in the final list.
Guwahati Police Commissioner had said that the police will investigate cases registered against the NRC coordinator.
"A total of 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in final NRC, leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims," NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela had announced when the final list was published on August 31.
The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:58 IST

Sex ratio at birth improved from 918 to 931 in five years: Smriti Irani

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani said on Friday that Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) has improved by 13 points from 918 to 931 at the national level in last five years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:41 IST

K'taka: Two injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 6 (ANI): Two people have sustained minor injuries in a gas cylinder blast that occurred at a shop in Govindapuram on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:37 IST

Chandrayaan-2: Citizens feel proud, await its historic landing

New Delhi [India] Sept 6 (ANI): While taking immense pride over India's Chandrayaan-2 mission, citizens across the nation are eagerly waiting for its historic landing on the surface of the moon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:34 IST

Chennai students eager to witness Chandrayaan-2's landing on Moon

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 6 (ANI): School students from Chennai have expressed delight and excitement as only a few hours are left for Chandrayaan-2's soft-landing on the lunar surface.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:28 IST

Punjab govt orders crackdown on illegal firecracker...

Batala (Punjab) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered an immediate state-wide crackdown on all illegal fire-cracker manufacturing units operating from congested areas.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:26 IST

Man builds Ganpati pandal inspired by Chandrayaan-2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): A man here has built a Lord Ganpati 'pandal' with Chandrayaan-2 as its theme, on the occasion of ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:22 IST

Steps in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Chandrayaan 2, India's second moon mission, is slated to create history early Saturday when its `Vikram' module makes a soft landing on moon's south polar region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:20 IST

Scientists eagerly await Chandrayaan-2 landing

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): As the landing of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 comes closer, the Indian science community awaits the moment with eager anticipation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:08 IST

Delhi: Woman filmed in changing room; FIR lodged

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a shopkeeper in Greater Kailash M-Block market for allegedly filming a woman while she was trying on clothes. No arrests have been made so far.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:05 IST

J-K: Girl receives treatment for snakebite at Army Hospital in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A girl has received treatment for a snake bite she suffered two weeks back, by doctors at the Army Hospital here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:02 IST

Kolkata Port Trust felicitate winners of 'Ideabox Challenge'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday awarded the winners of 'Ideabox Challenge' which was aimed at attaining innovative ideas from employees to improve the organisation's functioning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:49 IST

From Apache purchase to bank mergers, Modi govt to present...

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): As the Modi government 2.0 completes 100 days in office on Saturday, the BJP leadership would be connecting with the people to make them aware of the "historic" decisions made in the short period.

Read More
iocl