Another group of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee members heading towards Delhi from Punjab

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 11 (ANI): Another group comprising members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee proceeded from Amritsar on Friday to join the farmers' protest in Delhi against the new agriculture laws.



"Around 700 tractor trolleys and along with other vehicles are moving towards Delhi's Kundli border. Around 50,000 farmers will go to the Kundli border. Today, we will cross the Shambhu border in Punjab. Later, we will stay in Haryana during the night. The next morning we will move towards the Kundli border," SS Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee told ANI.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

After rejecting the Centre's proposals to make amendments in the recently enacted farm laws, against which the farmers are protesting, the agitating leaders on Thursday said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three Acts. (ANI)

