Another Kisan Rail from Andhra with 242 tonnes of fruits, vegetables to reach Delhi

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): Another Kisan Rail, loaded with 242 tonnes of fruits has started its journey from Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur to Delhi, said Ministry of Railways.



"Another Kisan Rail on its way to Delhi from Andhra Pradesh: Loaded with 242 Tonnes of fruits and vegetables, new Kisan Rail has started its journey from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh to Delhi," Ministry of Railways tweeted.

Indian Railways is running 'Kisan Rail' and the Government of India has given a subsidy to the farmers for transporting fruits and vegetables via train, under which they will get 50 per cent discount on the ticket fare, Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board had stated earlier. (ANI)

