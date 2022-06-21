Another landslide hits Meghalaya's Sonapur Tunnel, commuters requested to avoid unnecessary travelling

East Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) [India], June 20 (ANI): Torrential rains continue to lash Meghalaya as Sonapur Tunnel in the East Jaintia Hills district was hit by another round of landslides.

After clearing the tunnel on Sunday, it saw another major landslide on Monday.

The district administration has requested the commuters to avoid all unnecessary travelling across this route. The official, meanwhile, informed that the essential commodity vehicles towards Barak Valley and adjoining states will be given priority.

Several other landslide incidents caused by incessant rains have been reported in East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, and East Khasi Hills districts in the last 48 hours.

Flood and landslides have claimed 27 lives in Meghalaya this year so far.



Earlier in the day, the state Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma visited Dagar and Kenmynsaw under Mawsynram Block in East Khasi Hills and met families of those killed in the recent landslides.