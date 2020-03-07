Another lawsuit filed against Azam Khan for land grabbing in UP

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Another lawsuit was on Saturday filed against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan for alleged land grabbing by Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust.

The case was filed by the Revenue Inspector in Ajimnagar police station.

Over 80 cases have been registered against Khan, many of which are about land encroachment by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister, is the varsity's chancellor.

Khan and his son were produced before a Rampur court on March 3 in connection with a batch of cases amid tight security.

However, his wife Fatima did not appear before the court.

The three family members were last month sent to seven-day judicial custody after they surrendered in a Rampur court last month.

A local UP court had last month issued a non-bailable warrant against Khan. (ANI)

