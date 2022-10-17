Another Love Jihad case in Madhya Pradesh, man arrested for allegedly raping woman

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): A love jihad case surfaced in Madhya Pradesh after Police on Sunday registered case against a person, who disguised himself as a Hindu and allegedly raped a woman.

Mohammad Akram, impersonating his identity as Amar Kushwaha, allegedly raped the woman after developing friendship with her.

"The complainant girl told that she has been talking to a young man on call for a month, who introduced himself as Amar Kushwaha, who took her to the hotel today and raped her", Madhya Pradesh Nagar Police Station In-charge Sudhir Arjariya said. "Later he revealed himself as Mohammad Akram. And also pressurized her to change religion for marriage", he added.



While describing the case, prima facie of love jihad, Sudhir Arjariya told ANI that on the basis of the complaint of the victim the police have lodged a case under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religious Act 2020, and different sections of IPC against the accused.

After the matter came to the fore, extremist outfits expressed their outrage. The activists of the Sanskriti Bachao Manch reached the police station and demanded the strictest action in the matter.

"The incidents of love jihad should be stopped", Sanskriti Bachao Manch told ANI. Adding that we will not tolerate 'Love Jihad'.

Earlier, in February 2021 a Muslim youth was arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh under relevant sections of 'Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020'- commonly called the 'love-jihad' law, which prohibits and provides for punishment for conversion by "misrepresentation, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any fraudulent means".

Notably, in the former case, FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint and a police investigation is underway to nab Mohammad Akram. (ANI)

