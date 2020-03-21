Another person in Gurugram tests positive for coronavirus

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): One more person has been confirmed of coronavirus, thus taking the number of positive cases to 6 in Gurugram, said JS Punia, Chief Medical Officer on Saturday.

"One person who is a resident of Gurugram's Sushant Lok has been found of having infected with coronavirus," said Punia.

He also that that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus has increased to six.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

