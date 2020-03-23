Another person tests positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, count climbs to 30

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, the state's Health and Family Welfare Department said on Monday.

With this, the number of positive cases in the state has now reached 30.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of COVID-19 cases has now climbed to 433, including foreign nationals.

Seven deaths have been reported in the country, including one from Gujarat. Twenty-four people have been cured as of now. (ANI)

