Another positive case of Covid-19 in Chandigarh, total number rises to 7

Chandigarh [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Chandigarh reported one more positive case of coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of infected patients to seven.

Another primary contact of the city's first Covid-19 patient was tested positive for the virus on Sunday. With the latest additions, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to six.

The Haryana government has announced lockdown in seven districts - Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Panipat and Panchkula - till March 31.

No public transport, except for vehicles going to and from hospitals, airports, railway station, bus terminals/ bus stands and for the purpose of essential services, will be allowed to be on streets.

During the lockdown, all shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns etc will close their operations except essential services.

Union Health Ministry on Monday said that a total of 415 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)

