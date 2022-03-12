Another sexual assault complaint against Kochi tattoo artist

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 12 (ANI): Kochi Police received one more sexual assault complaint against Tattoo Artist Sujeesh PS on Saturday.

A French lady sent a complaint via email alleging sexual harassment.



Kochi Police took Sujeesh PS, the tattoo artist in custody last Saturday and registered six cases of various women alleging sexual assault inside his tattoo studio. French lady's complaint is the seventh one received by the police.

Speaking to ANI, Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju said, "We received an email from a French lady. We are getting details to register a case in Palarivattom police station."

"Already six cases have been registered against him for sexually assaulting women. Sujeesh was running tattoo at Edappally in Kochi. The first complaint was from an 18-year-old lady who alleged that she was raped inside the studio when she was getting inked," police said. (ANI)

