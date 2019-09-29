Ansal API vice chairman Pranav Ansal detained at Delhi Airport

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Real estate firm Ansal API's vice chairman Pranav Ansal, who is facing allegations of fraud and diversion of money, was on Sunday detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Pranav was enroute to London when he was detained by Immigration Department officials.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani had earlier issued a Look Out Notice (LOC) against him. "Ansal group has not only cheated the poor but also the personnel of the paramilitary forces," said Naithani.

He said that Pranav had planned to run out of the country with their money as he was not aware of the notice issued against him.

He is detained under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including for criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery. (ANI)

