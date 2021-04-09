Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind chief Imtiyaz Shah among 2 terrorists killed in J-K's Tral encounter

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) chief terrorist Imtiyaz Shah was killed in the encounter between terrorists and security forces at Nowbugh in the Tral area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar congratulated police and security forces for the successful operation.

"Tral Encounter Update: AGuH chief terrorist Imtiyaz Shah killed in Tral encounter. IGP Kashmir congratulates Police/SFs for the successful operation. Search going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone police.



Indian Army informed that two AK rifles and one pistol were recovered from the operation site.

"Operation Naibugh, Awantipora. Update. Recoveries- AK- 02 Pistol- 01 Joint operation in progress," tweeted the official account of Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

At least two unidentified terrorists were killed in the encounter between terrorists and security forces at Nowbugh in the Tral area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Tral Encounter Update: 01 more unidentified terrorist killed (total 02). Operation going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted earlier.

An encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Nowbugh in the Tral area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning. (ANI)

