New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that there would be no rethinking on India's position on China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
"BRI rethink, the answer is no," Jaishankar said during a briefing on the 100-day achievements of the External Affairs Ministry under the second term of the Narendra Modi-led government.
India has time and again highlighted its concerns over the project, which has been labelled as a debt-trap by several leaders across the world.
New Delhi has previously said that no country can accept a project that ignores core concerns on territorial integrity. (ANI)
Answer is no on BRI rethink: Jaishankar
ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:29 IST
