Answer key for SSC multi tasking staff exam now available; here's the link

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Those who appeared for multi tasking staff examination 2022 conducted by the Staff Selection Commission can now download the answer keys.

Applicants have to visit the recruitment agency SSC's website ssc.nic.in to access the answer key.

The candidates may log in to the link provided by using their Examination Roll No. and Password.

The answer key gives an idea about the score one could probably get in the examination.

The Computer Based Examination for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 was conducted in late July across different centres all over the country.

Any representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from from from August 2, 2000, IST to August 7, 2000, IST on payment of Rs100 per question or answer challenged.

Here is the link attached to avail the facility: https://ssc.nic.in/ChallengeSystem/ChallengeHomescreen

Representations received after the deadline will not be entertained under any circumstances, the recruitment agency said. (ANI)