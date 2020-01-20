Anthology of Great Indian Poems to be launched at Jaipur Literature Festival

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): 'The Bloomsbury Anthology of Great Indian Poems' edited by poet-diplomat Abhay K. is all set to be launched on January 23 at the opening day of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2020.

The anthology covers over 3000 years of Indian poetry written in 28 Indian languages. Earlier Abhay K. had edited 100 Great Indian Poems which has been translated and published into Portuguese, Spanish and Italian and is awaiting publication in Irish, Russian, Nepali, French, and Malagasy.

Abhay K. is the author of eight poetry collections including 'The Eight-eyed Lord of Kathmandu' and 'The Prophecy of Brasilia'. He is also the editor of CAPITALS, The Bloomsbury Anthology of Great Indian Poems and New Brazilian Poems.

His poems have appeared in over sixty literary journals including Poetry Salzburg Review, Asia Literary Review among others. His poem-song 'Earth Anthem' has been translated into over 50 global languages. He was recently invited to record his poems at the Library of Congress, Washington DC. His forthcoming poetry collections include The Alphabets of Latin America (Bloomsbury) and Madagascar 100 Haiku. (ANI)

