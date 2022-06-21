Anti-Agnipath protest: Police raid coaching centre of Bihar's Danapur violence accused

Patna (Bihar)[India], June 20 (ANI): Patna Police conducted raids in Patna at various locations connected to Bihar's Danapur violence accused Guru Rahman, officials informed on Monday.

The searches were made at Rahman's residence and his coaching centre in Patna.

The raids were initiated after a video went viral on June 17 in which Rahman was allegedly seen instigating the students through his words regarding the Agnipath military recruitment scheme and inciting them to stop trains and protest furiously.

An FIR was registered against Guru Rehman at Danapur police station after this.

"Guru Rahman was found missing from his hideout. The police team is searching for him and further investigations are underway," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patna told ANI.

The arrests followed by the interrogation of Rahman were also stressed by the police.

The protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme turned violent in parts of the country including Bihar. At least three trains were set ablaze on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate of Patna, Chandrashekhar Singh said that WhatsApp messages provocative in nature were found on the phones of the arrested people.



"We are on complete alert. The people are being identified through video footage. We have found out about the role of 7-8 coaching centres through WhatsApp messages from those arrested. These messages were of provocative nature," he said.

Singh said an FIR was filed against 170 people, out of whom 46 were arrested for vandalism at Danapur railway station. The Patna DM said security forces have been deployed at various places spots in Patna.

However, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad said that the situation is getting normal again and appealed to the protestors to maintain peace.

"Situation is getting normal again. Vandalism & arson incidents are unfortunate. The Centre has made a good scheme for youth, it'll provide them many benefits. We appeal to the people of Bihar to maintain peace," Prasad said.

Meanwhile, students' organisations in Bihar, led by the All India Students' Association, have called a 24-hour Bihar bandh today demanding an immediate rollback of the new recruitment scheme in the military launched this week by the government.

RJD has lent its support to the bandh call and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manji whose Hindustan Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) is an ally of the BJP said that while his party did not support the violence it would support the Bihar bandh call in the interest of the youth.

Protesters, earlier, allegedly attacked the houses of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and Bihar BJP president and West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal.

Apart from Bihar, railway traffic was also blocked and train coaches were set ablaze in several states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana.

Train services were affected with the Railways cancelling over 400 trains so far. (ANI)

