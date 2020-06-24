Anti-bribery helpline number launched in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Department on Wednesday launched an anti-bribery helpline for people to lodge a complaint against any government official, who seek bribery to perform his duty.

P V Ramasastry, Director, UP Vigilance in a statement said that a complaint can be registered on the helpline number provided by the department if a public servant asks for a bribe. Any person can call on 9454401866 and lodge his/her complaint between 10 am to 6 pm on all working days.

"Complaints received through the helpline will be examined according to the rules and action will be taken against the concerned public servant immediately," he added. (ANI)

