Anti-CAA protest continue in Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station area

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): People on Sunday evening continued to protest in Jaffrabad metro station area, against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), that has been going on since last night.

A number of Bhim Army activists joined the anti-CAA agitation in Jaffrabad area earlier today.

The protesters, a majority of them women, were seen holding the national flag and raising slogans against CAA.

A few protesters were seen holding placards that read, "You can block internet but not our spirits" and "When injustice strikes, silence is a sin".

Over 1,000 women gathered at the metro station and sat on a dharna protest on the road which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

Earlier in the day, the exit and entry gates of Jaffrabad metro station were closed. Heavy security has been deployed at the agitation site.

Meanwhile, police have been deployed in Maujpur area where stones were pelted between two groups earlier today. People at the spot are protesting against Jaffrabad protestors who are demonstrating against the citizenship law. (ANI)

