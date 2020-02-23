Anti-CAA protest continues at Delhi's Jaffrabad

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) which began late evening on Saturday at Jaffrabad metro station continued even after midnight.

Protesters, which included mostly women, were seen wearing caps with a message 'NO NRC". They were holding the national flag and raised slogans of "azadi".

Over 1,000 women gathered at the metro station and sat on a protest on the road near which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

Heavy security deployed at the agitation site and DCP (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya is present there.

Protesters will take out a foot march from Jafrabad road to Rajghat on Sunday. However, Delhi Police have denied permission for the march.

In December last year, thousands of protesters holding placards and national flags gathered at Jaffrabad metro station raised slogans against the Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)