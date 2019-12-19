Anti-CAA protest : Delhi police conduct flag march, area domination

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): In order to maintain law and order, police carried out flag march and area domination exercise here on Thursday. Police also held peace committee meetings in several parts of Delhi as a confidence-building measure.

It came in the backdrop of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in various parts of the national capital.

Police officials including senior officers visited several areas, interacted with people and urged them to maintain peace in North East, Shahdara and South Delhi among other districts of the national capital.

In a tweet, Shahdara Police said that senior police officers held meetings with 'Aman committee members' to ensure safety and security of citizens.

The measures are part of the police efforts to ensure peace and law and order after violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in several parts of the city.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Police have advised people to verify the information before forwarding them on social media and said that it was strict legal action would be taken against rumour-mongers.

"Residents of District Gurugram are advised to kindly verify the information before forwarding it via any media. Gurugram Police is monitoring the rumour mongering on a real-time basis. Strict legal actions would be initiated against the originators of rumours," it said on Twitter. (ANI)

