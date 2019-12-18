Anti-CAA protest erupts in Delhi's Seelampur

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): An anti-citizenship law protest turned violent in East Delhi's Seelampur area, forcing police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protestors who torched two buses on Tuesday.

The police also closed vehicular movement on the 66 feet Road which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad (both carriageways) due to demonstration.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also ordered to shut entry and exit gates of five metro stations in and around the area.

"Entry and exit gates of Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri are closed. Trains won't be halting at these stations," the DMRC said in a tweet.

According to sources in the police, the protesters gathered around 1:15 pm and marched towards Seelampur. "Initially the protest was peaceful but suddenly it turned violent while the mob was dispersing," the sources said.

The newly-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

The protest in the Seelampur area comes two days after police-protestors clashes erupted in Jamia Millia Islamia university, with police drawing flak over using force on the university students.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed people to maintain peace and tranquillity. (ANI)