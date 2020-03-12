Anti-CAA protest in Coimbatore suspended for 5 days

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Members of the Muslim organisations, who were sitting on a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Athupalam in Coimbatore, have decided to suspend their agitation for five days.

The indefinite protests in the open space adjacent to the Irshadul Islam Shafia Sunnath Jamath mosque here that began on February 19 were modelled on the one in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

It was organised by various Islamic organisations and Muslim-centric parties with the protestors waving the tricolour and chanting slogans against the CAA.

Earlier, the protestors had said that the agitation would be continued with same vigour until the Centre repealed the CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

