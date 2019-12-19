Anti-CAA protest: Man who hurled petrol bombs at cops near Jamia University identified

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Delhi police on Thursday identified the man who allegedly hurled petrol bombs at the cops during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) near Jamia Milia Islamia.

The accused has been identified as Rayees Jiski (50).

The accused is currently receiving treatment in the capital's GTB hospital and will be arrested soon after being discharged.

Protests escalated in Delhi on Sunday over the CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

