Anti-CAA protest march from Jamia moves towards Parliament, stopped near Holy Family Hospital by police

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) on Monday took out a protest march from Jamia University against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The protesters, who had planned to march up to Parliament House, was stopped by security forces near Holy Family Hospital in Okhla.

Jamia Millia Islamia University Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmad requested the students to move back.

"I request both students and police to deal with the situation in a calm manner. I appeal to students to move back," Ahmad said.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)