Anti-CAA protest: Protestors in Kanpur set Yatimkhana police post on fire

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): A massive protest took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Saturday against the newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act and agitated protestors set Yatimkhana police post on fire.

Amid ongoing nation-wide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai said that the democracy in the country has come to an end.

"Democracy in the country has come to an end and it is more of like an emergency situation. We got to know that former SP MLA Divakar Chandel was passing by and the police forcefully stopped his car and carried out a checking. Moreover, he was sent to the police station. When I reached, they checked my car too," Bajpai told reporters here.

He claimed, "Additional Director General (ADG) Prem Prakash misbehaved with us and said that they are sending us to jail. Till now, they haven't said what did they get from my car after checking."

The agitated protestors also set Yatimkhana police post on fire and the police had to fire tear at them to disperse the crowd.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

