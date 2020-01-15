Anti-CAA protesters stage sit-in at East Delhi's Khureji area

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday night allegedly used force to disperse protesters at East Delhi's Khureji area, protesters claimed.

As per the protesters, police personnel reached the protest site, where some people, mostly from nearby areas had organised a sit-in protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

In a viral video from Tuesday night, heavy deployment of police can be seen at a distance from the protest site, while a crowd shouts slogans on the road. Many protesters are also seen staging a sit-in in the area.

The Delhi police have however denied any attempts to remove the protesters from the site. (ANI)

