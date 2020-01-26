Anti-CAA protestors detained in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Anti-Citizenship Act protestors were detained by the police in the city's Valluvar Kottam area on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday too, a protest was held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) here.

People were seen demonstrating while the DMK and its allies met and discussed the next course of protests against NPR, NRC and CAA.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

