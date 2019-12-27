Anti-CAA protests: Ahead of Friday prayers, security beefed up in Northeast Delhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Security was beefed up and patrolling has been intensified across north-east Delhi to avoid any untoward incident ahead or after the Friday prayers.

The precautions have been taken after a massive protest had broken out in Jama Masjid area in Delhi against the newly-enacted citizenship law last week following the Friday prayers.

Police personnel and paramilitary forces were deployed across north-east Delhi in view of the Friday prayers.

"In view of Friday prayers, we have deployed appropriate forces in the region. Around 15 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed. Police personnel are also deployed in sensitive areas," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prakash Surya told ANI.

The DCP said that flag marches will also be conducted in Seelampur, Jazfarabad, Mushtafabad and Welcome area.

"Members of the Aman Committee are also with us. They are urging people to maintain law and order in the city," Surya added.

The Delhi Police had arrested 14 people at the protest on December 17. Subsequently, the court sent them to 14-days judicial custody.



The protesters had allegedly pelted stones at policemen and vandalised three buses during the protest.

Major protests have been held across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

