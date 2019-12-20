Anti-CAA protests held in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Several opposition parties and members of different organisations on Thursday held a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in Dehradun.

Those present were members of CPI, CPI (M), Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Uttarakhand Mahila Manch and others.

Besides them, students from Jammu and Kashmir also participated in the protest wherein they demanded the central government to take back the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

