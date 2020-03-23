Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR protestors at Ghantaghar in Lucknow on Monday temporarily suspended their agitation due to the government's orders issued after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

"The anti-CAA, NRC and NPR protest in Lucknow's Ghantaghar has come to an end," Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, Sujeet Pandey said.

However, the women have symbolically left behind the stage set up for the demonstrations and their dupattas (stoles) as a mark of their protest.

In a letter written to the Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, the women's body leading the protests said that the demonstrations will resume as soon as the government withdraws the orders issued to combat the COVID-19 situation in the country.

It has also requested the administration to leave the stage constructed at the protest site untouched.

Many anti-CAA protests, around the country, have been temporarily called off in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Uttar Pradesh government has put 16 districts under total lockdown till April 25, which include Agra, Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Khiri, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Pilibhit, and Saharanpur.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India so far has 396 confirmed cases of the infection. (ANI)

