Anti-CAA protests: Police issues notices to 43 people in Bijnor

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Police has issued notices to 43 people for paying for the damages as they have been identified as vandalizing public and government property.

"Actions are being taken and will be taken only on the basis of strong evidence. I want to assure that no action will be taken against those who were not involved," said Bijnor District Magistrate Ramakant Pandey.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country last week, including Uttar Pradesh, over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Section-144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people in an area, was imposed in various parts of the state in view of the law and order situation. (ANI)

