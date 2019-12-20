Anti-CAA protests : Protesters pelted stones at cops in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): A day after violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state, Protestors and police personnel pelted stones at each other during demonstrations here on Friday.

Policemen equipped with riot gears, retaliated by throwing the stones back towards the protesters.

In the video of the incident, protesters wearing skull caps were seen throwing a stone towards the police party. Subsequently, the policemen also picked the stones and threw it towards the rioters.

Meanwhile, violence has also erupted in the Bulandshahr where police resorted to firing tear-gas shells to control the rioters and a government vehicle was also set on fire.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. (ANI)

