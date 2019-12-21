Anti-CAA protests: Section 144 imposed in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Following violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act here, the city police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the IPC in Gorakhpur on Saturday to maintain law and order situation in the district.

"The situation is peaceful here today. Yesterday also in the evening the situation was normal after the violent protests," a local told ANI.

Violent clashes erupted between the protesters and police personnel here on Friday during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state as both pelted stones at each other.

Policemen equipped with riot gears, retaliated by throwing the stones back towards the protesters.

In the video of the incident, protesters wearing skull caps were seen throwing a stone towards the police party. Subsequently, the policemen also picked the stones and threw it towards the rioters.

Protests have intensified in various parts of the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was enacted into law on December 12, 2019.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.(ANI)

