Anti-CAA protests: Students shave their heads in Puducherry

Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Students in Puducherry have adopted a unique method to demonstrate their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by shaving their heads.

Protestors were seen shaving their heads and raising slogan denouncing the newly-enacted law.

Earlier on Thursday, various political, non-political and student organisations in Chennai protested against the Act, demanding the government to withdraw the new law alleging that it discriminates on the basis of religion.

Raising slogans against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the protestors claimed the act is against the Constitution as it has "discriminatory provisions."

Besides students, Congress and other opposition parties across the country are vociferously protesting against the CAA.

Protests have erupted in various cities against the newly-enacted citizenship Act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

